Dick Heimann, major Asante donor & former Lithia Motors leader, passes

SOUTHERN OREGON, —A long-time community member who made his mark in southern Oregon, has passed away. Dick Heimann passed away this week.

He was a key component in bringing Asante’s regional cancer center to life, and a major leader for decades at Lithia Motors. Heimann’s family says he passed Tuesday morning in Las Vegas, where he was receiving cancer treatment.

Stunned by the news, the Asante Foundation says his contributions to our community are immeasurable. Last year the Asante Foundation announced its largest gift at the time, of $5-million from Dick and his wife Mary.

Initially, the two wanted to stay anonymous but then changed their mind, thinking attaching their name would inspire others in the community to give.

Heimann himself went through cancer treatments at Asante. Thanks to the Heimann’s, patients now have a state-of-the-art building where they can receive cancer care.

“He will be so missed, such an extraordinary person, and to think now how he will be remembered at the same time that we’re missing him and his legacy will live on,” said Andrea Reeder, Executive Director of the Asante Foundation.

It was just a couple of months ago in June, that the cancer center hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony, to jump-start improving the lives of people in the community.

Heimann’s funeral will be this Sunday in Las Vegas. A ceremony here in the Rogue Valley will be held at a later date.

All of us at KOBI-TV NBC5 extend our deepest sympathies to Dick’s wife Mary, and his many friends, and family.