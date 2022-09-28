Rogue Valley organizations partner to expand preschool access

SOUTHERN OREGON, —Two local programs are working together to make preschool more accessible in southern Oregon. It’s a partnership between the Ivy School, formerly called Kid Time, and the Medford School District.

The two are announcing new preschools at Ruch Outdoor Community School, along with Washington and Oak Grove Elementary. With the new programs, the Ivy School now operates 7 preschool locations within MSD, serving 250 kids at low, to no cost.

The slots are funded in part by Preschool Promise. The state-funded program provides 900 hours of preschool to children ages 3 to 5, whose families are at or below 200% of the poverty level.

“We know how important this is in our community right now, only about 20% of those that need early learning have access to it, so as we grow this capacity we’re hoping that number keeps going up,” said Sunny Spicer, Oregon Center for Creative Learning Executive Director.

MSD Superintendent brett champion says the district is grateful to partner on the project, to keep all options open for young learners.

Spicer says the entities will continue to expand in the next several years.