BROOKINGS, Ore. – You might have felt some shaking last night.

The US Geological Survey is reporting a 4.3 magnitude earthquake about 10 miles off the coast of Klamath, California around 9:26 p.m. Monday night.

USGS says it has reports of people feeling the earthquake from Brookings down to Eureka, California.

If you felt the earthquake, USGS says you can submit a report on its website.

