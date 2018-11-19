Disabled veteran graduates Washington fire academy

BREMERTON, Wash. (KING) – An injured veteran in Washington continued his tradition of serving others with an important graduation ceremony Saturday.
Retired Air Force Tech Sgt. Daniel Fye was serving his fourth tour of duty in Afghanistan in 2011 when he stepped on an IED. He lost his left leg below the knee and fought for months of surgery to keep his right leg. Within two years, he was able to walk without any help.
Today, he’s achieved his lifelong dream of becoming a firefighter, after graduating with honors from the South Sound Fire Academy.
His wife says she’s amazed to see him go from struggling to walk to climbing ladders and fighting fires.
“He’s just going to conquer the world,” said Nicole Fye. “With one leg. Doesn’t matter, he can do it.”
Fye plans to volunteer with Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue for the time being and attend EMT school starting in February.
