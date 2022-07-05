Divers recover body of man who drowned in Columbia River while trying to save swimmer

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) — The body of a Portland man was recovered from the Columbia River near the western end of Hayden Island on Monday, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) reported.

The man was identified as 35-year-old Kevin McDowell. He drowned on Sunday, June 26 while trying to rescue a woman who was struggling to swim, according to the MCSO. The woman he tried to save made it to safety, deputies said.

A GoFundMe created to help cover memorial costs for McDowell’s family has raised more than $40,000, as of Tuesday.

Around 5:15 p.m. on June 26, deputies with MCSO’s River Patrol Unit responded to a report of a missing swimmer near the west end of Lemon Island, near Portland International Airport. According to witnesses, McDowell jumped into the water from a boat to help a woman who was struggling to swim but did not resurface, the sheriff’s office said.