Medford Water Commission says your tap water may smell or taste different

MEDFORD, Ore.– If you live in Jackson County, your tap water may taste or smell different.

The Medford Water Commission said that’s due to warmer temperatures on the Rogue River.

They said the increase in temperature can release unpleasant tastes and odors, but refrigerating the water can get rid of them.

The M.W.C. also recommended running your tap for 30 seconds to two minutes, until the temperature drops.

The Commission said the changes don’t affect the quality of the water it is still perfectly safe to drink.