Dixie Fire continues to wreak havoc in N. California

GREENVILLE, Calif. (KNVN/NBC) – The fast-moving Dixie Fire continues to burn its way through parts of Northern California.

The three-week-old fire, the state’s largest wildfire this year, has blackened more than 500 square miles and burnt dozens of homes and businesses in the small town of Greenville.

A gas station, hotel, and bar were among many structures gutted in the quiet, close-knit Sierra Nevada town.

Red Flag weather conditions of high heat, low humidity and gusty afternoon and evening winds were expected to be a continued threat through Friday.

The Dixie Fire had become the sixth-largest fire in state history.

Four of the state’s other five largest wildfires were all in 2020.

