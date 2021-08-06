Dixie Fire continues to wreak havoc in N. California

GREENVILLE, Calif. (KNVN/NBC) – The fast-moving Dixie Fire continues to burn its way through parts of Northern California.
The three-week-old fire, the state’s largest wildfire this year, has blackened more than 500 square miles and burnt dozens of homes and businesses in the small town of Greenville.
A gas station, hotel, and bar were among many structures gutted in the quiet, close-knit Sierra Nevada town.
Red Flag weather conditions of high heat, low humidity and gusty afternoon and evening winds were expected to be a continued threat through Friday.
The Dixie Fire had become the sixth-largest fire in state history.
Four of the state’s other five largest wildfires were all in 2020.