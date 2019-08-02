DNCSO: Man threatens to blow up mobile home when police serve eviction

CRESCENT CITY, Calif. — A man was arrested Thursday afternoon after police say he threatened to detonate propane tanks.
Deputies with the Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office were attempting to carry out an eviction at a mobile home park on Northcrest Drive Thursday morning. Deputies say the man inside made threats that he was going to detonate propane gas tanks, potentially causing an explosion. According to the sheriff’s office, sounds from within the mobile home confirmed those threats.
Deputies evacuated nearby neighbors and shut off the gas and power, before using bean bag munitions and pepper-spray balls to try to get the suspect to come out.
Eventually, a man exited the home. The sheriff’s office identified him as Jamie Lopez. Officers say evidence was found to support that Lopez was attempting to carry out the threats he made when they arrived.
Lopez is at the Del Norte County jail on charges of attempted arson and contempt of court order. He’s being held on $125,000 bail.