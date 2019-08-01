Public memorial scheduled for doctor killed in boating accident

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — A public memorial has been scheduled for the Medford doctor killed in a boating accident on the Rogue River.
54-year-old Jon Van Valkenburg drowned July 22nd when his hand got caught in a raft’s anchor rope and he was pulled underwater. Despite rescuers efforts, the local physician did not survive.
Van Valkenburg was a doctor for Providence Medical Group.
A memorial is scheduled for Monday, August 19th at Shepherd of the Valley Catholic Church. It’s located at 600 Beebe Road, in Central Point. Anyone is welcome to attend.
Friends of Dr. Van Valkenburg have set up a GoFundMe to help offset the cost of the memorial. If you would like to donate click HERE*.
