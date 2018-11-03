“Do One Thing That Matters” campaign helps kids and teens who have been abused

MEDFORD, Ore. — A local organization is collecting donations all to help kids in the Rogue Valley.
The Children Advocacy Center of Jackson County is doing a 30-day countdown of giving for its “Do One Thing That Matters” campaign.
The organization will be posting 30 ways (one each day) on its Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
From donating items, volunteering, or sponsoring events, the goal is to make a difference in kids and teens who have been abused.
The campaign runs from October 29th through November 27th.
Organizers said it’s an easy way for others to contribute to a great cause.
“It’s more about meeting everyone at where they are and at what level that they can give and to support the children in Jackson County that have been abused,” said Tammi Pitzen, Executive Director of Children Advocacy Center of Jackson County.
The campaign leads up to “Giving Tuesday,” the week after Thanksgiving which is a day celebrated around the world to focus on the importance of giving.
To participate in the 30-day countdown and to see the full list of ways you can give, click here.
