Home
Documentary tracing local man’s immigration journey to the U.S. going to VOD this July

Documentary tracing local man’s immigration journey to the U.S. going to VOD this July

Local News Top Stories , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. —A locally produced documentary is now reaching a wider audience.
NBC5 News first told you about Laz Ayala, and his feature-length documentary “Illegal,” in 2018.

It traces the Salvadoran immigrant’s journey through to the United States. Ayala says the film is now being picked up by freestyle digital media.

It will soon be available on multiple digital platforms.

“It’s exciting to see it all come together to come full circle, and now to be hopefully hitting the mainstream platforms where people can watch the film and learn more about this effort,” said Ayala.

The documentary will be available on the internet, cable, and satellite platforms on July 6th.

The film has been selected to play at over a dozen film festivals, in California and Oregon, and on the East Coast.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »