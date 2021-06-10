Documentary tracing local man’s immigration journey to the U.S. going to VOD this July

MEDFORD, Ore. —A locally produced documentary is now reaching a wider audience.
NBC5 News first told you about Laz Ayala, and his feature-length documentary “Illegal,” in 2018.
It traces the Salvadoran immigrant’s journey through to the United States. Ayala says the film is now being picked up by freestyle digital media.
It will soon be available on multiple digital platforms.
“It’s exciting to see it all come together to come full circle, and now to be hopefully hitting the mainstream platforms where people can watch the film and learn more about this effort,” said Ayala.
The documentary will be available on the internet, cable, and satellite platforms on July 6th.
The film has been selected to play at over a dozen film festivals, in California and Oregon, and on the East Coast.
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.