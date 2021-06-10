We’re getting a new look at Medford’s massive complex coming in 2023

MEDFORD, Ore. —We’re getting a look at new renderings of the Rogue Credit Union Community Complex. The Medford pool and event center is expected to open in a couple of years.
The project to create Medford’s largest building is wrapping up its second phase. There are 4 phases.
The new renderings represent the final draft of the conceptual design. As we previously reported, the complex includes a recreational and competitive pool, two water slides, and a splash pad.
You can see the renderings feature different exterior views, of the complex. Indoors we get to see a new view of the events center, and recreation pool.
“This will be the largest building that the city of Medford has ever built and the fact that is a recreation facility that will meet the needs of the people of Medford from generations to come, it’s a dream come true,” said Rich Rosenthal, Medford Parks & Recreation Director.
The 160,000 square-foot events and aquatic facility will be located at Wes Howard Memorial Sports Park, in West Medford. Rosenthal says despite many rising prices during the pandemic, that hasn’t set the project back. He says the city’s made some adjustments.
The complex is expected to open in August of 2023.
