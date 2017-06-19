Dog chew recall expands

Washington, D.C. (NBC News) – United Pet Group is voluntarily expanding its recent recall to include its retail partners’ private label brands.
The recall was initiated after United Pet Group learned rawhide chew plants in Mexico and Colombia, and a Brazilian supplier, used an ammonium compound that’s approved for cleaning food processing equipment but hasn’t been approved in the U.S. for use in making dog rawhide chews.
United pet group says it’s received limited reports of pet illness.
The following products are subject to recall:
|Private Label Product Brands
|Private Label Product Names and Identifying Information
|Companion
|United Pet Group is recalling certain packages of dog chews with the Companion brand on the label.
This recall is limited to dog chew products that contain rawhide. Only products with lot codes listed on the back of the package that start with AH, AV, A, AI, AO, or AB and which list expiration dates from 06/01/2019 through 05/31/2020 are affected by this recall. This includes all package sizes and/or weights. The following contact information appears on the back of the package of the affected products:
Distributed by FOODHOLD U.S.A., LLC LANDOVER, MD 20785 1-877-846-9946
|Dentley’s
|United Pet Group is recalling certain packages of dog chews with the Dentley’s brand on the label.
This recall is limited to dog chew products that contain rawhide. Only products with lot codes listed on the back of the package that start with AH, AV, A, AI, AO, or AB and which list expiration dates from 06/01/2019 through 05/31/2020 are affected by this recall. This includes all package sizes and/or weights. The following contact information appears on the back of the package of the affected products:
Pacific Coast Distributing, Inc. 19601 N. 27th Ave. Phoenix, AZ USA 85027
|Enzadent or Dentahex
|United Pet Group is recalling certain packages of dog chews with the Enzadent/Dentahex brand on the label.
This recall is limited to dog chew products that contain rawhide. Only products with the below listed UPC codes printed on the back of the package and which list expiration dates from 06/01/2021 through 05/31/2022 are affected by this recall. The following contact information appears on the back of the package of the affected products:
ENZADENT CHIPS MED 30 CT 17030030181
Manufactured for Vetoquinol USA Inc. Ft. Worth, TX USA 76137
|Essential Everyday
|United Pet Group is recalling certain packages of dog chews with the Essential Everyday brand on the label.
This recall is limited to dog chew products that contain rawhide. Only products with lot codes listed on the back of the package that start with AH, AV, A, AI, AO, or AB and which list expiration dates from 06/01/2019 through 05/31/2020 are affected by this recall. This includes all package sizes and/or weights. The following contact information appears on the back of the package of the affected products:
Distributed by SUPERVALU INC. EDEN PRAIRIE, MN 55344 USA
|Exer-Hides
|United Pet Group is recalling certain packages of dog chews with the Exer-Hides brand on the label.
This recall is limited to dog chew products that contain rawhide. Only products with lot codes listed on the back of the package that start with AH, AV, A, AI, AO, or AB and which list expiration dates from 06/01/2019 through 05/31/2020 are affected by this recall. This includes all package sizes and/or weights. The following contact information appears on the back of the package of the affected products:
Distributed by Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. Bentonville, AR 72716
|Good Lovin’ or Petco
|United Pet Group is recalling certain packages of dog chews with the Good Lovin’ or Petco brand on the label.
This recall is limited to dog chew products that contain rawhide. Only products with lot codes listed on the back of the package that start with AH, AV, A, AI, AO, or AB and which list expiration dates from 06/01/2019 through 05/31/2020 are affected by this recall. This includes all package sizes and/or weights. The following contact information appears on the back of the package of the affected products:
Distributed by: International Pet Supplies and Distribution, Inc. San Diego, CA 92121
|Hill Country Fare
|United Pet Group is recalling certain packages of dog chews with the Hill Country Fare brand on the label.
This recall is limited to dog chew products that contain rawhide. Only products with lot codes listed on the back of the package that start with AH, AV, A, AI, AO, or AB and which list expiration dates from 06/01/2019 through 05/31/2020 are affected by this recall. This includes all package sizes and/or weights. The following contact information appears on the back of the package of the affected products:
Distributed by H-E-B San Antonio, TX 78204
|Priority Pet
|United Pet Group is recalling certain packages of dog chews with the Priority brand on the label.
This recall is limited to dog chew products that contain rawhide. Only products with lot codes listed on the back of the package that start with AH, AV, A, AI, AO, or AB and which list expiration dates from 06/01/2019 through 05/31/2020 are affected by this recall. This includes all package sizes and/or weights. The following contact information appears on the back of the package of the affected products:
Distributed by Lucerne North America LLC