Home
Dog chew recall expands

Dog chew recall expands

News Top Stories U.S. & World , ,

Washington, D.C. (NBC News) – United Pet Group is voluntarily expanding its recent recall to include its retail partners’ private label brands.

The recall was initiated after United Pet Group learned rawhide chew plants in Mexico and Colombia, and a Brazilian supplier, used an ammonium compound that’s approved for cleaning food processing equipment but hasn’t been approved in the U.S. for use in making dog rawhide chews.

United pet group says it’s received limited reports of pet illness.

The following products are subject to recall:

Private Label Product Brands Private Label Product Names and Identifying Information
Companion United Pet Group is recalling certain packages of dog chews with the Companion brand on the label.

This recall is limited to dog chew products that contain rawhide. Only products with lot codes listed on the back of the package that start with AH, AV, A, AI, AO, or AB and which list expiration dates from 06/01/2019 through 05/31/2020 are affected by this recall. This includes all package sizes and/or weights. The following contact information appears on the back of the package of the affected products:

Distributed by FOODHOLD U.S.A., LLC LANDOVER, MD 20785 1-877-846-9946
Dentley’s United Pet Group is recalling certain packages of dog chews with the Dentley’s brand on the label.

This recall is limited to dog chew products that contain rawhide. Only products with lot codes listed on the back of the package that start with AH, AV, A, AI, AO, or AB and which list expiration dates from 06/01/2019 through 05/31/2020 are affected by this recall. This includes all package sizes and/or weights. The following contact information appears on the back of the package of the affected products:

Pacific Coast Distributing, Inc. 19601 N. 27th Ave. Phoenix, AZ USA 85027
Enzadent or Dentahex United Pet Group is recalling certain packages of dog chews with the Enzadent/Dentahex brand on the label.

This recall is limited to dog chew products that contain rawhide. Only products with the below listed UPC codes printed on the back of the package and which list expiration dates from 06/01/2021 through 05/31/2022 are affected by this recall. The following contact information appears on the back of the package of the affected products:

ENZADENT CHIPS MED 30 CT            17030030181
ENZADENT CHIPS PETITE 30 CT        17030030167
ENZADENT CHIPS SM 30 CT               17030030174
ENZADENT CHIPS LG 30 CT               17030030198
DENTAHEX CHIPS PETITE 30 CT       17030030228
DENTAHEX CHIPS SM 30 CT              17030030235
DENTAHEX CHIPS MED 30 CT            17030030242
DENTAHEX CHIPS LG 30 CT               17030030259

Manufactured for Vetoquinol USA Inc. Ft. Worth, TX USA 76137
Essential Everyday United Pet Group is recalling certain packages of dog chews with the Essential Everyday brand on the label.

This recall is limited to dog chew products that contain rawhide. Only products with lot codes listed on the back of the package that start with AH, AV, A, AI, AO, or AB and which list expiration dates from 06/01/2019 through 05/31/2020 are affected by this recall. This includes all package sizes and/or weights. The following contact information appears on the back of the package of the affected products:

Distributed by SUPERVALU INC. EDEN PRAIRIE, MN 55344 USA
Exer-Hides United Pet Group is recalling certain packages of dog chews with the Exer-Hides brand on the label.

This recall is limited to dog chew products that contain rawhide. Only products with lot codes listed on the back of the package that start with AH, AV, A, AI, AO, or AB and which list expiration dates from 06/01/2019 through 05/31/2020 are affected by this recall. This includes all package sizes and/or weights. The following contact information appears on the back of the package of the affected products:

Distributed by Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. Bentonville, AR 72716
Good Lovin’ or Petco United Pet Group is recalling certain packages of dog chews with the Good Lovin’ or Petco brand on the label.

This recall is limited to dog chew products that contain rawhide. Only products with lot codes listed on the back of the package that start with AH, AV, A, AI, AO, or AB and which list expiration dates from 06/01/2019 through 05/31/2020 are affected by this recall. This includes all package sizes and/or weights. The following contact information appears on the back of the package of the affected products:

Distributed by: International Pet Supplies and Distribution, Inc. San Diego, CA 92121
Hill Country Fare United Pet Group is recalling certain packages of dog chews with the Hill Country Fare brand on the label.

This recall is limited to dog chew products that contain rawhide. Only products with lot codes listed on the back of the package that start with AH, AV, A, AI, AO, or AB and which list expiration dates from 06/01/2019 through 05/31/2020 are affected by this recall. This includes all package sizes and/or weights. The following contact information appears on the back of the package of the affected products:

Distributed by H-E-B San Antonio, TX 78204
Priority Pet United Pet Group is recalling certain packages of dog chews with the Priority brand on the label.

This recall is limited to dog chew products that contain rawhide. Only products with lot codes listed on the back of the package that start with AH, AV, A, AI, AO, or AB and which list expiration dates from 06/01/2019 through 05/31/2020 are affected by this recall. This includes all package sizes and/or weights. The following contact information appears on the back of the package of the affected products:

Distributed by Lucerne North America LLC
P.O. Box 99
Pleasanton, CA 94566-0009
1-866-578-4395

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics