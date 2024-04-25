Jackson County Elections Office gears up for May primary

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – The Jackson County Elections Office is releasing some important voter information ahead of next month’s primary election.

Starting Thursday, registered voters across Jackson County will see their pamphlets arriving by mail. Those who are registered, but do not receive a voters pamphlet can contact the elections office at 541-774-6148 or pick one up in-person at 1101 West Main Street, suite 201. Additionally a digital pamphlet can be downloaded here.

Ballots for the May 21 Presidential Primary Election are expected to be at the USPS processing facility on May 2. Residents should start to receive their vote by mail ballots the following weekend. For registered voters who do not receive a ballot by May 10, contact the elections office for a replacement ballot.

Ballots received via USPS after election day will only be counted if the postmark is on or before May 21, 2024 and received less than seven days after the election. Ballots handed in, must be dropped in an Official Ballot Drop Box before 8 p.m. on May 21, 2024.