Jackson County Elections Office gears up for May primary

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – The Jackson County Elections Office is releasing some important voter information ahead of next month’s primary election.
Starting Thursday, registered voters across Jackson County will see their pamphlets arriving by mail. Those who are registered, but do not receive a voters pamphlet can contact the elections office at 541-774-6148 or pick one up in-person at 1101 West Main Street, suite 201. Additionally a digital pamphlet can be downloaded here.
Ballots for the May 21 Presidential Primary Election are expected to be at the USPS processing facility on May 2. Residents should start to receive their vote by mail ballots the following weekend. For registered voters who do not receive a ballot by May 10, contact the elections office for a replacement ballot.
Drop box locations will open May 6.
Voters can drop off ballots at the following Jackson County locations:
- Ashland Library – 410 Siskiyou Blvd., Ashland OR 97520
- Central Point Library – 116 S. 3rd Street, Central Point OR 97502
- Eagle Point Library – 239 W. Main Street, Eagle Point OR 97524
- Phoenix Library – 510 W. 1st Street, Phoenix OR 97535
- Rogue River Library – 412 E. Main Street, Rogue River OR 97537
- Jackson County Elections – 1101 West Main Street, Medford OR 97501
- Jackson County Elections (Main Office) – 1101 West Main Street, Suite 201 Medford OR 97501
The Jackson County Elections Main Office is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day. All other locations are 24 hours.
