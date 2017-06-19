CHP officer rescues endangered fawn

Truckee, Calif. – A California Highway Patrol officer rescued a fawn that was in danger of drowning in a northern California drainage ditch.
According to CHP’s Truckee division, an officer found the trapped fawn following a Monday morning thunderstorm.
Rainwater runoff was flowing over the baby deer as the officer worked to free the animal.
The deer, later named “Star”, was successfully rescued and taken to a nearby veterinary hospital.
She was treated for hypothermia and a bit of water in her lungs, but she is expected to make a full recovery.