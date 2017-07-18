Dog shot after attacking neighbor, Sheriff’s sergeant

Central Point, Ore.- A Jackson County Sheriff’s Sergeant was forced to shoot and kill a dog in a Central Point neighborhood Tuesday morning.
According to the Sheriff’s office, Sergeant James Kocina was driving down Hamrick Road just after 6 a.m. Tuesday when he spotted a young man running around a parked car. When Sgt. Kocina got out to see what was happening, the man told him he was running from a dog that had just attacked him.
As the two men were talking, the large grey and white pit bull terrier appeared behind Sgt. Kocina and bit him in the leg. According to a press release, as the sergeant attempted to break free, the dog continued to bite him. Sgt. Kocina fired a single shot into the dog’s head.
Jackson County Animal Control removed the dog from the scene and Sgt. Kocina was taken to the hospital for treatment.
According to the Sheriff’s office, the attack happened across the street from the owner’s home on Brookdale Dr. Both Central Point Police Department and Jackson County Animal Control are continuing to investigate.
