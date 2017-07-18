Bomb squad responds to Grants Pass neighborhood

Grants Pass, Ore. – Police are telling citizens to be careful around suspicious packages after an object left on someone’s front porch prompted a bomb squad response.
Police said they were dispatched to the 1300 block of Southeast Golden Park in Grants Pass around 6:30 Monday evening.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said an object resembling an explosive device–similar to a pipe bomb–was left on the front porch of residence.
The surrounding homes were evacuated as a precaution and the road was blocked off.
Police said an Oregon State Police Bomb Squad unit responded to the scene and removed the object without using their robot.
The object was taken to a safe location for analysis. It’s not yet known whether the device was an actual explosive or a hoax device.
Grants Pass police said, “With the extreme volatile nature with explosive devices, the GPDPS asks citizens to please call 911 immediately and do not touch suspicious objects or devices.”
Anyone with further information about this incident is encouraged to call GPDPS at 541-450-6260.