Dogs for Better Lives looks to reduce its carbon paw print

Courtesy: Dogs for Better Lives

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Southern Oregon based non-profit, Dogs for Better Lives will soon generate its own clean, renewable power.

Construction on a 300+ panel solar array is set to begin in May of 2020. Once complete in late 2020, it will cover approximately 75% of DBL’s annual energy needs.

The project was made possible thanks to a $175,000 grant from Pacific Power’s Blue Sky program customers.

“We are thrilled that we were selected for this award and so grateful to Pacific Power’s Blue Sky participants who made it possible,” said President & CEO, Bryan Williams. “This solar array project is not only a win for the environment but for the local community, too. By generating our own electricity, we’ll save on energy costs — and that means we can dedicate more of our budget to our core mission of rescuing, breeding, and placing more Assistance Dogs nationally, ultimately bettering others’ lives.”

Dogs for Better Lives trains hearing, autism and facility asssitance dogs for people who need them. To learn more, click HERE.

