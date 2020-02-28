Rogue Valley Adventist Academy wins conference championships, heading to playoffs

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. — The Rogue Valley Adventist Academy has taken first in their conference for the second year in a row. Now, they’re turning their eyes to the state playoffs.
They have ended their regular season on a 16 game winning streak and an almost perfect record at 21-3. This Saturday night, they face Country Christian in their first playoff game. Head coach Michael Glasgow says he’s just proud of what they’ve accomplished so far.
“It’s not easy to go back to back championships in the Mountain Valley League its a pretty decent league and those girls gelled together and played hard,” Head Coach Michael Glasgow said.
“We’re playing Country Christian they’re fast and they shoot threes but we have a really good defense and I think we’ll be able to give them a really good game Saturday night,” Senior Paris Quave said.
If the Hawks win their game on Saturday then they’ll head to Baker to be one of eight teams in to compete for a state title. The Hawks play Country Christian at home Saturday. The tip-off is at 7 P.M.
