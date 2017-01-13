Dogs saved from Thailand meat trade headed to Medford

Medford, Ore. – Eight dogs saved from the meat trade in Thailand will arrive in Medford next week, according to the Southern Oregon Humane Society.
SoHumane said the dogs are just a few of the 10,000 plus dogs that have been rescued directly from the meat trade by Thailand based Soi Dog Foundation.
In a media release, SoHumane wrote in part, “n Asia and elsewhere, many thousands of stray dogs and pets are snatched off the streets and stolen from people’s yards. They are crammed together into tiny wire cages and stacked on trucks, traveling for days in sweltering heat with no food or water. Many die in route from suffocation, broken bones or dehydration. Those are the lucky ones as the method of killing includes torture due to the fact that many people falsely believe that stress makes the meat more desirable.”
The dogs’ flights from Thailand will be covered by an anonymous donor.
“We know that the Rogue Valley will welcome these long-suffering dogs with open arms. We’re proud to be a part of such a compassionate community,” added John Dalley, co found of Soi Dog Foundation.
The dogs will be available for adoption a few days after they arrive
For more information about SoHuman, visit their website: http://www.sohumane.org