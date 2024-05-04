Rare sighting of Blue Rock Thrush on Oregon Coast

OREGON COAST – A rare sighting at the Oregon Coast says the world of birding captivated.

The Bird Alliance of Oregon says Vancouver resident Michael Sanchez saw and photographed a bright blue bird at Hug Point, Oregon. It’s between Cannon Beach and Manzanita.

Little did Sanchez know he managed to catch a Blue Rock thrush. It’s a common species in Europe and Asia, but its presence on our coast is sending shockwaves through the bird watching community.

Since his sighting, a Blue Rock Thrush was also spotted near San Francisco just a couple of days later. It’s unknown if it’s the same bird or a different one.

So next time you’re at the beach, snap a few pics, you never know what you might see.

