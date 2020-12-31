Don’t let your guard down this New Year’s Eve, health officials say

MEDFORD, Ore. — 2020 is a year many people are eager to see come to an end.
But as we ring in the new year, health officials say we can’t let our guards down.
January 15th will mark one year of Covid-19 being in the U.S.
Klamath County Public Health’s Valeree Lane says it’s best to not to gather with people outside of your household.
But if you do, you should social distance, wear a mask, and wash your hands frequently.
“We’re probably seeing at least a 6th generation of contagion from an event that happened over Labor Day weekend and it’s the gift we don’t want to give,” said Lane.
Lane says a majority of people with Covid-19 either have slight or no symptoms.
Many people, she says, don’t even know they have it.
With the vaccine more widely available in the coming months, Lane hopes everyone will make safe choices.
