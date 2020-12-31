Eagle Point ranch offers healing support through animals

MEDFORD, Ore. –After a particularly difficult year for Oregon residents, an Eagle Point Ranch is offering a one of a kind service to help others.
Healing Hearts Ranch is a place where people can go to escape from their problems and find peace with animals.
Eagle Point residents Jon and Jeni Hilts have opened up their home in a unique way.
The two own 10 acres of land, filled with all kinds of animals , from horses, to ferrets, to bunnies and chickens.
After the devastating fire that rocked Southern Oregon, the Hilts decided to use their animals to welcome others who are feeling low.
“You can come up and spend time with the animals, you can brush them sit with them hug them cry into their mane, you can do whatever it is you want to do,” says Jon Hilts.
Already, the Healing Hearts Ranch is making a difference. Jeni tells us about a firefighter who frequently visits.
“With the firefighter he was having nightmares and couldn’t sleep so I put him with a horse he sees the same horse all the time and just brushes her an talks to her and from what I’ve heard he’s doing a lot better and was able to get some sleep,” says Jeni Hilts.
While you can’t ride their horses, the two hope that after a session with their animals, they can help people get back in the saddle again.
Anyone is welcome to the ranch, to learn more about visiting, check out their Facebook Page: Healing Hearts Ranch.
