Donut Country opening second Medford location

MEDFORD, Ore.– A popular Medford donut shop is expanding and opening a second location in West Medford.

‘Donut Country’ has been a popular location in East Medford for decades.

Its management said its gotten a lot of messages asking it to open another location and it will soon do so.

Its just waiting right now on some equipment before it can open.

The new location will be at 2540 West Main Street, just west of the Albertsons on ross lane.

Manager Jamie Stewart said, “we bought it pre-COVID and then once COVID happened, everything got put on standstill because we were trying to figure out what we were going to do at the main location. Since COVID, we’re slowly trying to get things in order to open over there.”

Stewart said the new location will be called the “Donut Country Wagon”.

She said they are excited because they have been wanting to expand for a long time.

