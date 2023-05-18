McCloud man involved in fatal drunk driving crash heading to prison

YREKA, Calif. – A Northern California man was sentenced for his role in a drunk driving crash that left one person dead.

The Siskiyou County District Attorney’s Office said on June 29, 2022, Jaden Hunter Quiring was drinking alcohol at a friend’s home in McCloud, California.

Prosecutors said after a night of heavy drinking, Quiring started giving other people rides home.

While driving on Highway 89 outside of McCloud, Quiring swerved and lost control of his vehicle. The car ended up crashing into a tree. Quiring survived, but his passenger, 20-year-old Steven Ramos Jr. of McCloud, was killed due to the impact of the crash.

On May 17, Quiring—now 19 years old—was sentenced to six years in prison for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, and personally inflicting great bodily injury.

