Douglas County highway reopens after rockslide

Newsroom Staff
Posted by by Newsroom Staff November 16, 2021 1 Min Read
Last Updated:November 16, 2021

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – A Douglas County highway is open once again after a rockslide shut down access.

On Friday, an estimated 7,000 cubic yards of rock and debris slid onto Highway 138 West between Sutherlin and Elkton.

Oregon Department of Transportation crews worked throughout the weekend and into Monday to clear the roadway.

By Tuesday morning, the highway was finally open to a single lane of traffic.

Flaggers will provide traffic control and motorists should expect delays of up to 20 minutes.

The highway will be limited to a single lane for a few days as contractors remove loose rocks on the slope next to the roadway.

Check TripCheck.com for the latest information.

 

 

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags: