Douglas County highway reopens after rockslide

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – A Douglas County highway is open once again after a rockslide shut down access.

On Friday, an estimated 7,000 cubic yards of rock and debris slid onto Highway 138 West between Sutherlin and Elkton.

Oregon Department of Transportation crews worked throughout the weekend and into Monday to clear the roadway.

By Tuesday morning, the highway was finally open to a single lane of traffic.

Flaggers will provide traffic control and motorists should expect delays of up to 20 minutes.

The highway will be limited to a single lane for a few days as contractors remove loose rocks on the slope next to the roadway.

Check TripCheck.com for the latest information.