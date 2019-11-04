Douglas County man accused of abandoning son, trying to give away infant

ROSEBURG, Ore. – A Roseburg man stands accused of abandoning his 5-year old son and trying to give away a 10-month-old infant.
According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, just before 4:00 p.m. Sunday, 9-1-1 sent deputies to pick up a 5-year-old boy that was abandoned at River Forks Park.
Authorities said they then learned that the boy’s father, Bryant Noe Garcia, had a 10-month-old in his car that he was trying to give away.
Search and rescue was dispatched and an Amber Alert was issued.
Garcia and infant were found on the 1200 block of Northwest Hick Street in Roseburg just after 6:00 p.m. Sunday
The children were physically unharmed and have since been reunited with their mother.
Garcia is in the Douglas County Jail charged with child abandonment and child neglect.