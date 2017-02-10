Douglas County man arrested for luring a child

Douglas County, Ore. – A Sutherlin man was arrested for online sexual corruption and luring a minor via the internet.
According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, 30-year-old Marvin Thomas Shoemaker II made arrangements over the internet to meet with someone he believed to be a child for the purpose of sexual contact.
Deputies said on February 9, Shoemaker planned to meet the assumed child, but he was intercepted by police when he arrived at the location.
Shoemaker was arrested without incident and lodged in the Douglas County Jail on charges of online sexual corruption of a child and luring a minor.