Youth planting trees in Josephine County

Josephine County, Ore. — The largest continuous tree plant program in the state is underway.
School groups made the trip to Josephine County to help plant some of 100,000 trees this week.
Scout groups, 4-H clubs, Young Marines, and other groups will journey to near Grants Pass to help plant the foliage.
More than 21,000 youth have planted the trees since 1990.
If you’re hoping to take your group to help plant trees on Saturday, Please contact Josephine County Forestry Department at 541-474-5291 and/or email to jgaribay@co.josephine.or.us for more information.