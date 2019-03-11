Douglas County man wins $50k Powerball prize

MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. – A local man was able to pay off his house after winning $50,004 playing the Oregon Lottery.
While Robert Staley is happy to have the money, he was only one number away from winning a huge Powerball jackpot. ““Don’t get me wrong, it’s nice to win $50,000, but it really messes with you that you were one number away,” Staley said laughing.
According to the Oregon Lottery, Staley has worked on re-roofing housing on the coast for the past 40 years. He said he will use his winnings to pay off his house.