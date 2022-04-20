Douglas County marijuana bust leads to stolen luxury cars

AZALEA, Ore. – A recent illegal marijuana bust unearthed several stolen luxury vehicles.

On Monday evening, the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team served a warrant on a rural property in Azalea.

There, police say they found over 1,700 marijuana plants and about 24 pounds of processed marijuana.

Detectives said they also located four high-end cars hidden on the property.

The team says the VIN plates had been switched with high quality counterfeits.

A check of the real vehicle identification numbers revealed all four of the vehicles, including a BMC, Maserati, Bentley, and Range Rover, were stolen out of Florida.

The team said the cars coming from across the country and the sophisticated VIN forgery makes this well-above-average criminal activity.

Police made no mention of any arrests in this case.