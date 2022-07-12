Douglas County police ask public for surveillance footage in missing person case

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Police are continuing the search for a missing woman in Douglas County.

Investigators said 18-year-old Kendra Marie Hanks was last seen at about 4:00 p.m. on July 7 walking past B&D Meats toward Winston on Highway 99 near Grange Road in the Green District.

Now, police are asking business owners and residents in the area of Highway 99, Pepsi Road, SE Main Street, NW Lookinglass Road, and Brosi Orchard to check their security cameras for possible footage of Hanks. The timeframe investigators are looking into is between 3:45 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

“Any video footage is helpful, even if you don’t believe your system captured anything of significance,” Lt. Brad O’Dell said. “We ask that the community provide the footage and allow investigators the opportunity to review it.”

Footage can be uploaded at http://www.dcso.com/publichelp

If you’re not able to upload the footage, you can contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office by calling 541-440-4458.

Hanks is described as 5’2” tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a dark blue tie-dye hoodie, jeans, yellow checkered Vans shoes, and a black backpack purse.

Anyone with information about Hanks’ whereabouts is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 541-440-4471.