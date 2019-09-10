Woman shot, killed boyfriend in self-defense, prosecutors say

MEDFORD, Ore. – A woman who shot and killed her boyfriend will not face charges in the incident.
The Jackson County District Attorney’s Office said on the evening of June 6, 2019, a 33-year-old woman called 9-1-1 to report her boyfriend, 47-year-old Robert Leroy Mitchell Jr., had been hitting her with an ax, so she shot him.
Medford police officers arrived at the scene and took the woman into custody. According to the woman, she was arguing with Mitchell the previous evening. After Mitchell left, the woman armed herself with a revolver out of concern for her safety.
About three hours later, Mitchell found the woman at a warehouse on Hanley Road with three other people. The woman said she could tell Mitchell was angry.
According to prosecutors, Mitchell grabbed the woman and pulled her from the warehouse, beating her along the way. The woman told officers Mitchell hit her several times with an ax while dragging her to a nearby car.
As the two approached the car, Mitchell reportedly threw his girlfriend to the ground and began rummaging around the car.
The woman told investigators she was afraid of being seriously injured or killed. She took out the revolver and fired once at Mitchell. She then retreated back to the warehouse and called 9-1-1.
Mitchell died at the scene.
During the investigation, detectives were able to establish a history of domestic violence where the woman sustained numerous injuries reportedly inflicted by Mitchell, who had 18 prior arrests cycles in the state.
On September 10, the district attorney’s office announced that—based on the evidence—the woman was justified in the shooting and she acted in self-defense. She will not face any charges in the incident.