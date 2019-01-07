Downed tree destroys portion of Ashland home

ASHLAND, Ore.– High winds knocked out power in several locations in the Rogue Valley this weekend, even taking down several trees in residential areas.
One couple in Ashland received significant damage when a large tree collapsed on a portion of their house Saturday afternoon. The retired couple, which asked not to be named, said the tree destroyed their master bedroom.
No one was injured in the accident but the husband explained he was moments away from going into the room to listen to a book on tape when the tree came crashing down.
Steven Foster, a manager at Advance Tree Service, whose crews were there clearing the debris explained these accidents are bound to happen in high winds.
“These tall pine trees are being left in these residential areas, and they’ve taken away the buffer of the other trees for wind protection,” he said. “So you have sparsed out pine trees and the tops of them are blowing around so hard it’s causing wind thrall which will snap the tree in half or uproot it from the ground.”
The crews there said this is one of the worst damages to a house they’ve seen. It’s estimated total damages range at about $150,000.
