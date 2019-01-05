Congressman Greg Walden votes for ending shutdown

WASHINGTON D.C. – As the government shutdown stretches into its 14th day, Congressman Greg Walden is taking a stance that largely differs from the GOP. That’s according to Oregon Public Broadcasting.
On Thursday, the Republican Representative voted in favor of the Democratic, House Bill aimed at mainly ending the shutdown. In an interview with OPB, Walden explained his concerns over furloughed employees at Oregon recreation sites and BLM offices.
“I just thought as somebody representing more than just Republicans in Oregon, the right vote was to open these agencies and get these people back to work, and have the fight where it belongs, which is over on Homeland Security [funding],” Walden told OPB.
In the interview, Walden did note that he did not vote for another bill from Democrats that would have provided temporary funding for Homeland Security, but would not have secured money for the wall.