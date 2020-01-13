Downed trees block Highway 230 between Union Creek, Diamond Lake

DIAMOND LAKE, Ore. – A highway northwest of Crater Lake is completely closed due to dozens of downed trees.
The Oregon Department of Transportation said Highway 230, also known as West Diamond Lake Highway, remains closed Monday morning after about 100 trees fell across the roadway and another couple of hundred are leaning precariously toward the highway.
ODOT crews were at the scene and are trying to clear the road. However, more snow is in the forecast and it may be several days before the 24 miles of roadway can be cleared between Diamond Lake and Union Creek.
“We’ve seen winter trees fall in this area before so it’s not unusual,” said District Manager Jerry Marmon. “We’re starting the process to get the highway open but with reduced visibility and snowload, we may not be out there long. Safety for our crews and the public is the top priority.”
Travelers are urged to check the forecast and visit http://www.tripcheck.com for the latest road conditions.