Downtown Medford restaurant rebranding to Seoul Stix

MEDFORD, Ore. – A downtown Medford restaurant that opened last year is rebranding.

Seoul Stix on West Main Street originally opened up in mid November as Kulture Kitchen Eatery.

Owner Amanda Villa wanted to specialize in South Korean street food, namely Korean Corn Dogs. So she changed the name to Seoul Stix, after the capital of the country.

Villa previously owned another business downtown and chose the area because of how lively it is.

“It was kind of a no-brainer when I was looking into places on where to put this business, because I love the atmosphere downtown,” Villa said.

Villa says she wants to make more food that isn’t available in the area and Korean street food has been very popular on social media.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.