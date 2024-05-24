Walk Through History tours returning to Jacksonville every Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – A favorite walking tour is returning to Jacksonville starting this weekend.

Historic Jacksonville Inc. is bringing back Walk Through Jacksonville History.

Every Saturday from May 25 through August 31, a costumed guide will take visitors on a one-hour tour through town.

Tours leave at 10 a.m. from City Hall and cover about a mile with multiple stops.

The weekly Saturday walking tours are free, but any donations will go toward maintaining Jacksonville’s historic buildings. Reservations are not required.

To learn more, visit Historic Jacksonville Inc.’s website.

