Dozens of guns seized by Siskiyou County task force

MT. SHASTA, Calif. – 38 guns, including 12 rifles that may be unregistered, a suppressor, and more than 10,000 rounds of ammunition are just some of the items seized after an investigation by the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office says they received a tip that a Mt. Shasta resident may have been in possession of firearms he did not own.
According to Sheriff Jon Lopey, the suspects were not home at the time, but investigators suspect they are involved in a criminal gang.
Their names are being withheld until they are taken into custody, which Sheriff Lopey says should be within the next few days. He expects they’ll be charged with numerous felony-related firearm offenses.