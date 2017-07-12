Home
Dozens of veterans find housing after greenway sweeps

Dozens of veterans find housing after greenway sweeps

Local News Top Stories Video , , , , , , , ,

Medford, Ore. —  Medford police have been conducting sweeps on the Bear Creek Greenway since 2012. As they prepare for another sweep Wednesday, we’re learning more about the impact they’re making on one group in particular.

“A lot of times they choose not to use the services,” Mike Whitfield says, “but a lot of times they do.”

Mike Whitfield is an outreach specialist for Rogue Valley Veterans Community Outreach. Since sweeps began on the greenway, he’s been right alongside Medford police, trying to get homeless vets the services they need.

“On average there’s been about 2 to 8 [veterans] every time we go out,” Whitfield says.

“We know that they’re down on hard times,” Lt. Justin Ivens of the Medford Police Department says.

Lieutenant Ivens says the agency is now conducting greenway sweeps every single month to keep up with the tons of trash that accumulate as a result of illegal camping, but ultimately keeping the area clean and safe, comes down to connecting folks with the help they need, and that’s a big part of what they do each month.

“Each person that is cited and charged with prohibited camping is provided a list of different services and contact information,” Lt. Ivens says.

“There’s a very compassionate team of officers that are out to not hurt these people but to help these people,” Whitfield says.

To date, those connections have helped get 50 veterans off the streets.

The next scheduled sweep is taking place Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Medford police, JCSO, and Central Point police are all taking part.

Kristin Hosfelt

Kristin Hosfelt anchors NBC5 News at 6 with NBC5 News Director Craig Smullin. Kristin is originally from the Bay Area. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism from San Jose State University.

She comes to KOBI-TV/NBC5 from Bangor, Maine where she was the evening news anchor. Kristin has won multiple journalism awards including Best Feature Reporting in the State of Maine.

When Kristin is not sharing the news she’s hunting down the best burrito, hiking a local trail or buried in a Jodi Picoult novel. She’s also a Green Bay Packers shareholder! If you see her out and about she’d be happy to tell you how a California girl became a Cheesehead.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics