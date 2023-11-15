Driver crashed into fence trying to evade police

MEDFORD, Ore. – Law enforcement chasing down a suspect by car and on foot Tuesday afternoon.

Police chased the suspect after he crashed a car into a residential fence in Medford. Police say the driver was going over 100 miles per hour.

Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to traffic stop around 1pm. The pursuit may have even caused a separate minor car accident on Table Rock Road. Officers soon had to take action to stop the vehicle.

“We were successful in using spike strips to try to stop that vehicle to deflate the tire. It was effective and he continued about another half mile or so to where he crashed here today,” said Sgt. John Richmond from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver got out of the crashed car on Table Rock Road and Mace Road in ran before finally being apprehended by officers.

No serious injuries were reported.

The suspects identity has not yet been released.

