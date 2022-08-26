Driver dies after crashing into Upper Klamath Lake

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – One person died in a single-vehicle crash in Klamath County Friday.

Police said on the morning of August 26, 35-year-old Justin Vanscoyk of Klamath Falls was driving a Pontiac Grand Am eastbound on Highway 140 along the west side of Upper Klamath Lake.

When Vanscoyk was near milepost 58, the vehicle crossed over the westbound lane, left the roadway, and crashed into Klamath Lake, according to Oregon State Police.

Investigators said the vehicle came to rest on its top underwater.

Vanscoyk did not survive.

OSP said Highway 140 was closed for about one hour while the scene was investigated.

No further information was provided.