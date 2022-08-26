Fire danger level lowers on lands protected by the Douglas Forest Protective Association

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Amid increased morning humidity and lower temperatures, the Douglas Forest Protective Association is changing the fire danger level from “Extreme” to “High” in the Douglas District.

The change applies to all private, county, state, and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands with DFPA’s protection area.

Lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management have additional restrictions that don’t apply to areas outside of BLM boundaries. For more information, visit https://www.blm.gov/orwafire.

For now, all public lands in the Umpqua National Forest will remain in “Public Use Restriction Level 1.” For the latest UNF restrictions visit: https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/umpqua/fire.

Currently, there are no current applicable changes to IFPL (Industrial Fire Precaution Level) levels within the Douglas District. IFPL will remain at LEVEL 3.

For more information, visit www.dfpa.net