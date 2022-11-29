Driver dies after single-vehicle crash south of Mt. Shasta

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Siskiyou County.

The California Highway Patrol said at about 2 a.m. Sunday, a 23-year-old man was driving a Ford Fiesta southbound on Interstate 5 between Azalea and Dunsmiur. After passing by Mott Road, the vehicle drifted off the roadway and into the center median where it overturned several times.

According to CHP, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said alcohol impairment is suspected.

The crash remains under investigation.

“Please do not drive impaired and do not let someone else,” CHP Mount Shasta said. “If you see it, report it and save a life. Buzzed driving is impaired driving.”