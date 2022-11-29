Controlled burns planned outside of Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. – Smoke from controlled burns may be visible in the Ashland area Tuesday.

The Ashland Forest Resiliency Stewardship Project said its first controlled burn of the season is being conducted on November 29 near the junction of Corp Camp and Tolman Creek Roads in the Bull Gap area south of Ashland.

Burn managers expect smoke to move away from town and into the upper atmosphere, but there could be some drifting smoke which could impact trailheads in the area.

The Lomakatsi Restoration Project is also conducting a controlled burn operation near Buckhorn Springs southeast of Ashland.

To stay updated with controlled burns in the Ashland Watershed, sign up for emails at http://www.ashlandwatershed.org or text WATERSHED to 888777.