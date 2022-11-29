Bear Camp Road closes for the season

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Snowy weather is forcing the Bureau of Land Management to close Bear Camp Road until spring.

The one-lane road is the only route to the Oregon Coast between Highway 199 and Highway 38.

The road is not plowed during the winter which can cause problems for drivers.

It will remain closed until after the snow melts.

The road has come under the national spotlight numerous times after people became stranded on the road due to adverse conditions, including the Kim family 2006. That particular incident ended with the death of James Kim after he walked over a dozen miles trying to find help.

With the closure announcement, The Bureau of Land Management and the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest reminded the public that it is crucial to Know Before You Go this time of year.