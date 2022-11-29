Bear Camp Road closes for the season

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Snowy weather is forcing the Bureau of Land Management to close Bear Camp Road until spring.
The one-lane road is the only route to the Oregon Coast between Highway 199 and Highway 38.
The road is not plowed during the winter which can cause problems for drivers.
It will remain closed until after the snow melts.
The road has come under the national spotlight numerous times after people became stranded on the road due to adverse conditions, including the Kim family 2006. That particular incident ended with the death of James Kim after he walked over a dozen miles trying to find help.
With the closure announcement, The Bureau of Land Management and the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest reminded the public that it is crucial to Know Before You Go this time of year.
- Carry extra food, water, gloves and warm clothing to provide for longer travel times.
- In addition to paper maps, go digital and download all of your public lands maps on Avenza, and know where you are at all times! Cell service is NOT necessary!
- District Maps and Motor Vehicle Use Maps are available online.
- Know Before You Go: Be aware of predicted weather and road conditions of major highways that provide access to your public lands! Be prepared for sudden changes in weather and road conditions. Know the predicted weather for your route and your destination, and how it can possibly affect your travel plans.
- Always let someone know your expected travel route.
- Be prepared: Bring additional warm clothing, water, and extra food to account for unexpectedly longer travel times. Carry chains, a flashlight, and proper attire to install the chains, should the need arise.