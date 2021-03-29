Driver dies in crash, fire on Highway 238 in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore.- This weekend, one person was killed in a fatal crash in Medford, according to Oregon State Police.
Just after 12:30 A.M. on Sunday, March 28th, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 238 near the intersection with Hanley Road.
Police say an Toyota SR5 pickup was traveling westbound when it left the roadway, crashed, and caught on fire. The driver had fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. Police have not yet released any information about the driver or the cause of the crash.
OSP was assisted by Jackson County Fire District 3, ODOT, and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Grace Smith is co-anchor for NBC5 News at 6. The Chicago native is a recent graduate of University of Miami with a Communication Honors degree specializing in Broadcast Journalism. She minored in Creative Writing and focused her senior thesis on social media usage and engagement. During her time at the University of Miami, she anchored multiple award-winning student television programs, covering everything from music festivals to the Super Bowl.
Though she loved Miami’s beaches, she’s thrilled to be in the Pacific Northwest where she can experience all four seasons and have a real Christmas tree! When she’s not at work, you can find Grace glued to any television showing live sports (especially if it’s the Chicago Bears) or attempting a new recipe as she learns to cook.