Home
Driver dies in crash, fire on Highway 238 in Medford

Driver dies in crash, fire on Highway 238 in Medford

News , , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore.- This weekend, one person was killed in a fatal crash in Medford, according to Oregon State Police.

Just after 12:30 A.M. on Sunday, March 28th, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 238 near the intersection with Hanley Road.

Police say an Toyota SR5 pickup was traveling westbound when it left the roadway, crashed, and caught on fire. The driver had fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. Police have not yet released any information about the driver or the cause of the crash.

OSP was assisted by Jackson County Fire District 3, ODOT, and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »