Driver killed in Jackson County crash

WHITE CITY, Ore. – An elderly man died in a single-vehicle rollover crash in White City Sunday morning.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said at about 6:41 a.m. on March 7, a passerby saw a 1999 Ford F-350 pickup truck overturned in the 12000 block of Antioch Road about one mile southeast of Highway 234.
Before deputies could arrive at the scene, family members of the person who was driving the truck got there first.
An investigation determined the truck, driven by 81-year-old White City resident Bobby Dean Hardin, left the roadway and overturned after striking a ditch. Hardin, the only occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene.
The exact cause of Hardin’s death remains under investigation.