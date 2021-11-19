Driver killed in Josephine County crash

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – One person died after a single-vehicle crash in Josephine County.

Investigators said at about 9:13 p.m. on Thursday, there was a rollover crash in the 400 block of Lloyd Drive north of Grants Pass.

According to first responders, the driver was ejected from the vehicle and became pinned underneath.

Rural Metro Fire said he was quickly extracted and taken to Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford with critical injuries.

The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, died shortly after arriving at the hospital, according to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office.

The name of the driver will not be released until next of kin has been notified.

No further information was provided by investigators.