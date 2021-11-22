Driver that killed at least 5 people may have been fleeing a crime, investigators say

WAUKESHA, Wisc. (WTMJ/CNN) – A holiday celebration turned to horror in Wisconsin as an SUV plowed through barricades straight into a parade, leaving dozens of victims behind.

One witness said, “I saw people right away run to the people that were hit and start doing CPR, and I saw people on the ground. There’s blood. It was really bad.”

At least five people were killed and it’s estimated 40 were injured.

Now, investigators are providing some clues into what happened at a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, Sunday.

Police Chief Dan Thompson said, “We do have a person of interest in custody at the moment but this is still a very fluid investigation.”

While still early in the investigation, indications are that the suspect was fleeing another incident when he drove into the parade route. That’s according to multiple law enforcement agencies.

At this time, there is no known connection to terrorism.

Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly stated, “My heart goes out to those who were witness to these events. My heart goes out to those who lost a loved one tonight.”

A police officer did open fire in a desperate attempt to stop the driver. No bystanders were struck.

Witnesses described the chaos that broke out. Angelito Tenorio attended the parade. He said, “People just started fleeing.”

Now, residents are left shocked and grieving as a joyous occasion turned to tragedy in an instant.

Tenorio said, “When the crowd cleared out, that’s when it looked like I saw people who appeared to be lying in the middle of the street, lying still, lying lifeless.”